Land swimming pools Helsinki Swimming Stadium opened – The first queue arrived at one o’clock at night

The Helsinki Swimming Stadium opened its gates on Sunday morning at 9 am. Before opening, a queue of about 40 people had gathered in front of the gates.

Sunday morning at 8.30 am a line of several meters winds through the door of Helsinki’s swimming stadium.

The first to stand in line Markku Eklund56, who had arrived to wait for the opening of the inland swimming pool at one o’clock at night.

“It was pretty cold back then, maybe six degrees.”

By 8:30 a.m., just over a dozen people had accumulated in the queue.

For about 40 years, Eklund and his friends had a tradition that the queue should always be sought first. Gradually, the enthusiasm of the circle of friends ceased, and now Eklund is the only one waiting for them.

“Guys might grow up.”

Eklund says he was the first to queue about 20 times.

Markku Eklund did not have time to watch the Eurovision Song Contest, as he had more important tasks in his own words. I had to be the first to queue at the swimming stadium.

Monelle the opening of the swimming stadium is about an annual moment of joy when the wait that lasts for the winter ends.

HS visited the inland swimming pool already as it prepared with a loud noise to open up to visitors.

There is no shortage of a queuing party on Sunday morning.

There is a regular visitor at the front of the queue Jukka Teräsvirta68. He visits the Mäkelänrinne swimming pool in winter and the swimming stadium almost daily in summer.

“If you miss a day, your body says you should move – preferably swim.”

Jukka Teräsvirta (left) likes the atmosphere of Stadika.

Steel Stream has been swimming in the stadium for decades.

“First the single mother brought me here from Maunula, later I came with friends and now as an adult.”

Even a decade spent in Sweden did not stop Steel Flow. Of course, whenever I visited Finland, I had to swim to Stikika.

Erik Sandrén19, had arrived in line with his friend in the morning.

“Should be first in the pool. That is what will be sought here. ”

The second year, Sandrén and her friends were second in the pool.

Under the jacket, Erik Sandrén did not have a shirt to get to the pool as quickly as possible.

Another important event related to the bathing summer is the last opening day of the season, says Sandrén.

“Then the pool has to be last.”

According to Sandrén, one year he almost succeeded.

“But one dude was playing dirty.”

Sandrén then says he left the pool in the belief that he was the last one there. However, the man hiding in the butt came as a surprise, he says. The man took a dip in the pool after Sandrén, taking the title of last swimmer of the season.

Iiris Tomula says that he spent at least two swimming cards ten times last summer. Kaarle Häikiö visited the swimming stadium a few times less than Tomula.

14 years old Iiris Tomulan and Kaarle Häikiön the night’s sleep was limited: on Saturday night we had to watch the Eurovision Song Contest and then head for the swimming stadium.

The buddies packed up sleeping bags and chairs to wait. They arrived at three o’clock.

Hi, I had time to queue up, among other things, watching Titanicin.

When at nine o’clock, the Twilight begins to tear up the outerwear. The swimming trunks are ready under the clothes.

Fresh music from the swimming pool speakers accompanies in the background when a swimming pool team member arrives Kara Koskinen.

“Very good morning! This is where this summer begins, welcome, ”says Koskinen, and the gates will open.

Queuers rush to the treadmill towards the checkout and pools.

Häikiö is the first to swim in the pool. Tomula and Eklund are also rushing to the pool on Häikiö’s hocks.

The first jump of the blind in the pool was recorded on the photographer’s camera.

Tomula thinks the water feels warm, but Häikiö disagrees.

“I think it’s cold, you probably have to go to the sauna,” Häikiö says just minutes after 9 p.m.

The twilight rejoiced that he was the first to reach the pool.

Usually The Helsinki Swimming Stadium has opened on Mother’s Day, but this year the municipal strike postponed its opening for a week.

The swimming stadium season lasts until September 11 this year.

The Kumpula indoor swimming pool will open a week later on Sunday 22 May. The inland swimming season lasts until August 21st.