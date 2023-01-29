Walk into a hostel somewhere abroad and look in the crowd for a crown that sticks out just a little above the rest. Chances are that this is someone who sticks the word ‘hey’ after a sentence in English just a little too often. If so, sooner or later you will hear this person explain to other travelers that there is a Dutch word that has no translation whatsoever. ‘You know ‘nice’, don’t you?’

Our language is certainly not the only one in the world that has a word that is difficult to translate. Although there is probably no full Wikipedia page for those other languages ​​with an explanation about this (bet that a Dutchman is behind it?). For example, in English they have the word wafting. Google Translate would translate the word as swing, float or weave.

England is king in this

If you relate it to cars, it might be a combination of the three. If you were to ask us, it is wafting it moves you effortlessly and in complete silence and comfort in a car. But above all it is a feeling, a certain peace and serenity that comes over you, which can only be achieved if the sum of its parts is right.

Few countries have mastered this better than England – and specifically the Rolls-Royce and Land Rover brands. An old VW Polo with worn dampers and big tires rocks nicely, but that’s not a thing wafting. An EV is whisper quiet, but you will not achieve the desired effect here either. And if we are very honest, not even all luxury brands succeed.

The power of the Range Rover P440e

A Bentayga, for example, has too much suspension and still wants to be too sporty. The new Range Rover does not feel this urge to prove. After all, that’s what the Range Rover Sport and the more athletic stuff of group mate Jaguar are intended for. No, the Range’s steering wheel responds very relaxed to your input, the seats are large and comfortable and the air suspension is silky smooth.

Earlier we already drove the V8 version of the new Range Rover and today it is the turn of the plug-in hybrid. We will immediately mention the least meaningful specifications: it has 440 hp and 620 Nm. You understand that we are Top Gear really like driving through, sporty chassis, V8 engines and other things that columnists at major newspapers put away as compensating for a small appendage.

The Range Rover’s handling

But the Range Rover P440e makes you forget the definition of urgency; all the need for sporty driving simply evaporates. If everyone in the Netherlands drove a P440e, the CJIB would go bankrupt due to the lack of speeding fines. Only the incidental print because the on-board computer does not indicate the correct maximum speed (which sometimes happens), would still provide income.

In addition to the chassis, what ensures the rest in the Range Rover is the renewed powertrain. Given the spirit of the times, you would fear a short-breathed three-cylinder, but Land Rover decided in all wisdom to replace the four-cylinder from the previous plug-in with a six-in-line. It doesn’t really matter that a bigger engine adds a little extra power.

What’s that like, driving a hybrid in such a beast?

The point is that there are few engines that have a finer course than such a six-in-line. The petrol engine starts almost vibration-free and runs effortlessly through the revs – and even with a pleasant roar. You have to listen carefully for that, because the sound insulation (with some help from noise reduction via the speakers) is very good.

The best addition to an electric motor is no motor, but after that the best choice is definitely a six-in-line. If we can criticize anything, it is that the powertrain sometimes bucks a little when switching to petrol. Also helping is that Land Rover increased the battery capacity of the latest plug-in hybrid versions of the Range Rover.

If you just take it easy, you should be able to drive fully electrically for a total of 100 kilometers. In English you would have a nice joke about the here range can make. Oh, we have ‘fun’. And you can even fast-charge with this PHEV, handy along the highway. Somewhere you can find such a large battery in a plug-in design a waste of raw materials, but in practice it means that even the lazy chargers will cover many kilometers electrically.

The weight of the SUV

Incidentally, the new Range Rover P440e weighs a sweet 2,770 kilos thanks to the six-in-line and the larger battery. The maximum permissible weight is 3,450 kilos, with which it can just (which cannot be a coincidence) be driven with a driving license B. The Range Rover P440e is not only so heavy because of the powertrain, it is really gigantic.

The air suspension goes slightly through its hooves so that you can easily get in, but even then that ‘comfortable high entry’ of an SUV is actually just too high. Set the air suspension to off-road mode and the Range Rover towers almost two meters into the air. Fortunately, the rear wheels steer, so parking is not a total disaster, although we recommend that you first create a driveway in your front garden before purchasing the Range.

Having your own driveway also saves frustration if you (because of its length) put it as deep as possible in the parking space, only to find out that the charging cable is still in the back, but that you cannot reach it because the flap can no longer be opened. First world problems that we haven’t had before.

The price of this Range Rover

Excuse us while we sound very elitist, but we have to say that the P440e with a starting price of 142,951 euros (140,589 euros in Belgium) is quite a bargain. The entry-level diesel costs 25,000 euros more and the cheapest V8 is at least 212,743 euros.

And with this P440e (we drove the HSE version) you are really not inferior to cars that have to cost a quarter of a million euros in terms of luxury and comfort. So we can give our favorite car advice: buy the cheapest powertrain, enjoy every working day and put the money you save in a sports car for the weekend. You don’t want a car that can do two things at once. You want two cars that are each very good at one thing.

No petrol engine at all?

Are you a disciplined loader and don’t understand why on earth you have to carry such a filthy petrol engine if you want to drive a Land Rover? Good news! In 2024 there will be a fully electric version of the new Range Rover. This version has been on the wish list of the brand for a long time, so they can release it on the exact same platform.

Due to the quiet and smooth nature of the electric motors, this could very well be the finest version. And when off-roading, you can perform particularly fun tricks with individually controllable wheels. The specifications are not yet known, but we can imagine that LaRo customers will not get out of bed for less than 500 kilometers of range.

You can safely expect that a quick version will appear and that other model lines will also receive a plug version. How about a Range Rover Sport e-SVR?

Specifications of the Land Rover Range Rover P440e AWD PHEV HSE (2023)

Engine

2,996 cc

six-cylinder turbo hybrid

440 hp @ 5,500 rpm

620 Nm @ 1,500 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 6.0 seconds

top 225 km/h

Consumption (average)

0.8 l/100 km

18 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

5,052×2,047x

1,870 mm (lxwxh)

2,997mm (wheelbase)

2,770 kilograms

71.5 l (petrol)

818 / 1,841 l (luggage)

Prices

€151,186 (NL)

€148,894 (B)