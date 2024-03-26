Land Rover now consists of all kinds of sub-brands. If you want the ultimate luxury 4×4, buy a Range Rover. For the cheaper models you will be referred to badges such as Sport, Velar or Evoque. And if you want the ultimate off-roader that also performs quite well on the road, shop at Defender. But the line between where the RaRo stops and the Defender continues is starting to blur thanks to this Defender Octa.

It's named after the shape of a diamond, the hardest material on earth, and is about as prestigious. So much so that this should become the new flagship of the Defender brand; 'the most robust, capable and luxurious model in the range'. You recognize the Octa by its diamond logo.

For now, we get a sneak peek of the logo. In a dark photo of a steering wheel we see a black diamond on top of a red round light point. This shape is also reflected on something that looks like a side panel. We actually expected a bit more from something they call a 'diamond logo'. We also find out that the brakes are from Brembo and that the Octa has quite a bit of profile on its tires. We are curious to see how it drives on the road.

The engine of the Defender Octa

Defender pulls out quite a few special features for the drivetrain. There is a twin-turbo V8 in the front that is assisted by an electric motor. Defender is keeping the amount of horsepower this drivetrain produces a secret for now. Could the power come close to the 739 hp of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, which also has a hybrid biturbo V8?

In addition, the Defender borrows the hydraulic independent suspension from the Range Rover Sport SV. This should further improve the Defender's almost laughably capable off-road skills, while the carriage should remain virtually horizontal during acceleration, braking and cornering on normal roads.

Defender is currently testing the Octa all over the world. The car braves the cold of Sweden, the heat of Dubai, the racing asphalt of the Nürburgring (yes…) and the rocks of Moab. Later this year we will get a closer look at the new flagship. Prices will follow at that time.

At the moment, the most expensive Defender, the 130 V8, costs at least 253,373 euros (147,300 euros in Belgium). We have zoomed in on the photo of the prototype above; the Octa appears to have the size of a Defender 90. The 90 is currently available in its most expensive version, the V8 Carpathian Edition, for 249,387 euros (145,510 euros in Belgium).