In the next future Land Rover Discovery it will have to reinvent itself to resist within the offer of the British brand specializing in off-road vehicles and SUVs. To admit it is the managing director Thierry Bolloré, who explained that the great success of Defender literally eroded Discovery’s sphere of competence. The market has given its ruling: once the latest Defender arrived, sales of the ‘Disco’, as British customers affectionately call it, dropped dramatically.

“We believe there is room for Discovery, and in fact we are completely changing it. We will have to be creative, as Defender liked it so much that it ‘ate’ parts of the model territory. After all, Defender is a strong brand. We are convinced that Discovery can become one too. We are working on how we will present our price list in the future“, Bolloré told Auto Express.

Discovery’s problems didn’t just come from the Defender. The component crisis and the new Range Rover also helped put it on the back burner. “We need to create a truly familiar car, for groups of judicious people. Discovery should play that role, which in the future may even disappear from the market, or at least from the luxury segments. Discovery will fill that void“Said Bolloré. In short, Discovery will level up and become a more luxury model than in the past, without excluding a priori Sport or long wheelbase versions. It could arrive in 2025 and go on sale in 2026, obviously with electrification present.

Among the five generations present so far, the first four have obtained a style more focused on off-roading, even if already from generation number four Land Rover had included elements of luxury that should not be underestimated. According to what the CEO said, except for surprises, that off-road soul will not return, precisely because of this desire to go fishing for an audience more attentive to the high range than to the adventure. Despite the name.