Bond is back. Almost, then. After a seemingly infinite delay by you-know-what, Daniel Craig returns as 007 in No Time to Die. That also means that all the companies that have anything to do with the film are coming out with their Bond-related business. For example, this is the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition. It’s not just a cool thing to see – the 5.0 V8 produces a serious 525 horsepower, good for a 0-100 time of 5.2 seconds. The top speed is 240 km/h.

The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition looks much the same as the ten Defenders featured in No Time to Die fly through the air. Obviously the Defenders in the movie didn’t wear the 007 badges, that would be weird. Also, these specimens were not first catapulted 30 meters through the air or crashed against a tree. You don’t see the blue brake calipers on the silver screen either.

The Defender’s interior is just as sinister as the exterior. When starting the V8, the 007 logo appears on the infotainment system and the courtesy lighting also shows the secret agent logo. The necessary badges have been applied around the body.

How much does the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition cost?

The Defender 90 (with three doors) costs 218,428 euros in the Netherlands. The longer 110 must cost at least 223,837 euros. In total, Land Rover only builds 300 Bond Editions, so you have to be quick. All Defenders wear the ‘One of 300’ badge. The SUV with chassis number 007 is unfortunately not included, which was used during filming. Running on September 30, 2021 No Time to Die in the cinemas.