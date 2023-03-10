From the China come the images and characteristics of an off-road vehicle that looks like a clone of the Land Rover Defender. It is a real copy of the famous English 4×4, but only in appearance and not in substance. The only intriguing thing about this medium, which is called Jetour Traveler and the price, about 20 thousand euros. Just the cost shows us the abysmal difference with the real Defender, which costs almost Euros 70,000.

Jetour Traveler Chinese copy Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco

Traveler is produced by the group’s Jetour brand Chery. Outside it is very similar to the Land Rover Defender and in front of the Ford Bronco. In the layout of the front, from the grille to the lettering and the light clusters, it is very reminiscent of the Bronco while laterally and rearward it is the same as the Defender.

Jetour Traveler Chinese clone of the Land Rover Defender

From a technical point of view, the Chinese off-road vehicle is powered by heat engines, gas and plug-in hybrid. It is a 1.6 turbo petrolmated to a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox and a 2.0 turbo mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The version plug-in hybrid instead it is powered by a 1.5 turbo and an electric motor inserted in the transmission.

Jetour Traveler features 4×4

As well as looks the Jetour Traveler also boasts the characteristics of a 4×4 and just like the Defender it is available in 5 or 7 seats. It is standard equipped with the four-wheel drivehowever no further details are known.

The cockpit of the Jetour Traveler off-road vehicle

What is also striking is the passenger compartment where, like a good Chinese car, we find a lot of technology, starting with the large touchscreen infotainment center.

Chinese Defender, price

Defender clone price in China is approx 20,000 eurosagainst i 67,700 EUR of the real Def. We are curious about that what will Land Rover think and we won’t be surprised if in the future he wants to sue Jetour for copying his iconic off-road vehicle.

Jetour Traveler in front resembles the Ford Bronco

It would not be new because the English brand has already been in the past sued Ineos for the grenadierbut lost the lawsuit.

At the bottom the photos of the ORIGINAL Land Rover Defender.

Photo Land Rover Defender

