Land Rover has developed a Defender 90 racing for the championship Defender Rally Series 2024 in the United Kingdom. The races involve riders of various levels competing in the main one off-road championship UK flagship store. The Defenders used for rallying in the series are based on the production models P300but equipped with additional safety features, such as race-specific seats, FIA-approved roll cages and fire extinguishers.

Land Rover Defender 90 rally

The Defenders used in the series rallies are similar to the production models P300, but equipped with additional specifications for safety and racing performance. They use the same Ingenium 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine 2.0 liters from 300 HP And 400 NmZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system of dealership models.

They are equipped with racing seats, FIA approved roll cages and fire extinguishers. The management of the competitions and the logistics of the vehicles are handled by an expert team of Bowler.

The Defender Rally Series vehicle is based on a production model that includes driver comfort features such as InControl Security, Sat Nav, Climate Control and Telematics as part of the base vehicle specification.

Rally defender, characteristics

The Defender Rally series vehicle features a series of changes that mainly concern the structure and chassis, performance, electrical systems, regulations and design. From the point of view of the structure and chassis, changes have been made such as the reinforcement of the monocoquethe integration of an FIA-approved internal roll cage and the installation of an internal spare wheel mounting, among other things.

As far as engine performance is concerned, the cooling, transmission, exhaust system have been improved together with the mounting of the 18 inch wheels specific for rallying and tyres BFGoodrich all-terrain. Furthermore, modifications have been made to the suspension to adapt it to the needs of off-road competitions.

The electrical systems have been integrated with an ECU system dedicated to competitions; This Defender also features changes to the ABS/DSC control and new electrical components. The regulatory changes concern adaptations to position lights, windows, seats and safety, with the integration of racing belts five-point, integrated fire prevention and removal of airbag systems.

Land Rover Defender Rally Series 2024 cockpit steering wheel

Finally, from a design point of view, aesthetic and functional changes have been made to improve the underbody protectionairflow and lighting, as well as other details specific to rally competition.

Defender Rally Series

The third annual Defender Rally Series includes seven rounds and start with a tailor-made event at Walters Arena in Wales on March 2-3. Each round offers a competitive challenge for both newcomers and experienced drivers, allowing them to improve their skills in a closed, competitive environment. In addition to Defender Rally Series UKparticipants have the opportunity to compete in international events during 2024.

Spare wheel in the passenger compartment

The Baja Defender Rally Series European Championship takes place in Wales, France, Spain and Iceland. Furthermore, the one-off event of the Balkan Rally-Raid Experience in September, with over 500km of competitive driving.

Land Rover Defender rally TECHNICAL SHEET

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES Model Defender 90 P300 SE Motor 4 cyl. 2.0 liter turbo petrol Power/torque 296 HP/400 Nm Transmission Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive 0-100km/h 6.7 seconds Full speed 190 km/h (limited in Bowler mode) Fuel consumption 24.6mpg CO2 260 g/km Tank capacity 90 litres Weight 2,165 kg Length 4,583 mm Length 2,105 mm Height 1,974 mm Wheelbase 2,587 mm Turning diameter 11.0 m Land Rover Defender rally technical sheet

Photo Land Rover Defender Rally

