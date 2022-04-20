A mysterious new version of Land Rover Defender has trod the track of the Nurburgring for a series of undercover tests. It could be a top-of-the-range variant of the SUV, which could set new standards in the line-up in terms of both performance and off-road driving. There are several elements that suggest that it is a more hardcore version and focused on performance of the large 4 × 4, starting from the four-tailed sports exhaust system up to the impressive tires that catch the eye.

Recall that the Land Rover Defender V8, equipped with a 5.0-liter supercharged engine capable of unleashing a total power of 518 hp, was a resounding success for the British brand, helping to record record orders and forming the basis for a special James Bond themed edition that debuted in 2021. Now the model’s offer could be expanded with this top-of-the-range variant: it would certainly be a potentially more limited but more expensive proposal than the current one. V8, coming well above the current starting price. As highlighted by Autocar, it remains to be seen whether the aesthetic and design restyling will also be accompanied by substantial updates regarding the powertrain and chassis, two aspects on which the unknowns are still different. However, it appears that this version of the Defender will not hit the market in the next couple of years.