The first example of the Valiance Convertible, the Land Rover Defender with soft top roof made by Heritage Custom by Nielsen Van Roij, will be finished in a Sunbeam Yellow livery. Announced at the end of 2021, this customization project had first been reserved for just three examples and then during 2022 expanded to a definitive number of 5 units with a price above 100,000 pounds, with 58,000 pounds for the conversion of the car alone.

The first example

The Valiance Convertible is made entirely by hand, as is its canvas roof which can be operated via a mechanized system. On the occasion of the first renderings of this custom project, Nielsen Van Roij announced the characteristics of the other examples that would go into production and which should be the next to be built. The three custom color combinations will be Valiance Convertible Côte d'Azur, Valiance Convertible Solihull Sand and Valiance Convertible Kokkini Paralia. Built entirely by hand by modifying the structure of a Defender 90, the Heritage Customs creation will boast the aforementioned semi-electric roof, Magic Metal interior and exterior packages and hand-enameled Heritage Customs logo on the side and rear.

The other Defender Convertibles

There Heritage Customs Convertible Côte d'Azur features, for example, a blue paint scheme, a black painted bumper insert, 22-inch Space Cowboy wheels on whitewall tires, Heritage Customs sports seats, a Heritage Customs classic steering wheel, Spinneybeck leather interior with copper accents, the package Magic Metal Copper for interiors and exteriors and finally the blue A-pillar with cognac top. The Solihull Sand Convertible version will have a green body, with inserted gray bumpers, 20-inch Rock Dust wheels in white, classic Heritage Customs seats, classic Heritage Customs steering wheel, Spinneybeck leather interior, the Magic Metal package in patinated copper for the interior and the Magic Metal Gun Metal for exteriors. In this case the soft top will be sand colored with a green front pillar. Finally, the Kokkini Paralia convertible Heritage Customs will have a matte red livery with black bumpers, 22-inch Supersonic wheels, Heritage Customs sports seats, Heritage Custom sports steering wheel, Spinneybeck leather interior with Magic Metal Tin package and Magic Metal Gun Metal pack for the exteriors. The customization ends with the black A-pillar with the soft top in the same shade.