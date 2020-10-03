D.he Land Rover Defender drivers are a strange people. They greet each other behind the windshield, frolic in forums and repair their vehicle themselves or know someone who can do it. The wife even said about the family’s own vehicle in 2009 that it was the only real car and that she wanted to take it to the grave. And then after years of waiting for the successor: Self-supporting body instead of ladder frame, independent suspension instead of rigid axles, and automatic – ugh, that’s no Defender anymore.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

So it doesn’t have to be a bad car, so let’s give it a chance. The long version 110 is in front of the door, waiting for the vacation trip. Those who have no prejudices will admit that the shape was a success, somehow the designers managed to give it a slippery shape that still looks angular – with rounded corners and yet similar to its colleagues from the Land Rover model range. An evil grin on our face that we like. Comfortable entry, plenty of space inside, also for the driver’s left shoulder, which used to get stuck in the window.