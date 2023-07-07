Whe times change: after the world war there were two well-known off-road vehicles in the western world, the Jeep and the Land Rover. Today, just about every manufacturer is riding the SUV wave, but there are still the two rough-and-tumble SUVs, except that the hardcore Jeep is now called the Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender. The versions that are most capable off the beaten track are the smallest, because the short wheelbase means that they don’t sit so easily between the wheels. In the old tradition, that Defender is called 90, although the actual wheelbase is almost 93 inches. As in the old days, the short looks particularly well-proportioned.

A lot has already been reported about the capabilities of the climbing max, which is stuffed with electronic helpers, the test device with air suspension, we measured eleven centimeters in height difference, a wading depth of 90 centimeters and electronic locks in the middle and at the rear – not just rude braking intervention as in SUVs – set another one on it when the right side sank unplanned in a mud hole. So raised by means of suspension, reduction and mud program in, despite only moderately profiled tires, the Defender crawled into the open. What the drive is doing can be tracked on the center display.