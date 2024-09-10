Land Rover Classic launched the Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespokea significant evolution in vehicle restoration. This new model allows customers to personalize their Classic Defender V8 using a digital configuratorwith dedicated support from the Classic Works teams in Coventry and Essen. Each vehicle, based on Donor patterns 2012-2016is completely reworked and updated.

Land Rover Defender V8 restoration

Each Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke is highly customizablewith a wide range of color and finish options. Customers can choose from color palettes Heritage, Contemporary, Premium And SV Metallicincluding exclusive tones such as Sunset Gold And Sunrise Copper.

Land Rover Defender V8 by Works Bespoke

Personalization extends to exterior details, such as grilles, handles and rims, available in different finishes. The roof can be painted in body color or with contrasting colors like Limestone or Narvik Black.

This restoration features luxurious interior upholstery in skinwith heated or Recaro seats and a modern infotainment system integrated into an elegant console. Accessories such as LED headlights, side steps and off-road equipment.

Land Rover Defender cockpit dashboard

The digital configurator allows you to explore and refine your options, while Land Rover Classic’s expert team can assist with further customisation. Additional options includeAdventure Pack with roof tent and conversion Ply Guys Camper to transform the rear space into accommodation.

Defender V8 by Works Bespoke, features

Land Rover Defender donor vehicles, produced between 2012 and 2016, are transformed into Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke, featuring a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 with 405 hp and 515 Nm of torque. The power is managed by an automatic transmission ZF eight-speed and an all-wheel drive system.

Defender 110 V8 by Works Bespoke

The braking system is also of a high level, in fact it includes Alcon brakes four-piston with discs 335 mm front and 300mm rear. As for the set-up, the car is equipped with Defender Suspension Upgrade Kitwith Eibach springs, anti-roll bars and Bilstein shock absorbers.

Price, how much does the restored Defender V8 cost

Prices for the restored Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke start from £190,000equivalent to approximately 225,000 euros.

Land Rover Defender V8 by Works Bespoke Defender V8 by Works Bespoke Defender 90 and 110 V8 by Works Bespoke Defender 90 and 110 V8 by Works Bespoke Defender 90 V8 by Works Bespoke Defender 110 V8 by Works Bespoke Defender 110 V8 by Works Bespoke Cockpit dashboard Land Rover Defender V8 by Works Bespoke passenger seats Land Rover Defender V8 by Works Bespoke

Land Rover Defender V8 by Works Bespoke TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

TECHNICAL DATA VALUES Displacement (cc) 4.999 Cylinders V8 Petrol naturally aspirated (EU5) Power HP 405 at 6,000 rpm. Torque Nm 515 at 5,000 rpm. Transmission 8-speed automatic with pistol grip shift, all-wheel drive, two-speed transfer case, heavy duty front and rear differentials, center differential Front and rear suspension Front: Live axle, Eibach coil springs, Bilstein telescopic shock absorbers Panhard rod and radial arms Eibach anti-roll bar.

Rear: Live axle, Eibach coil springs, Bilstein A-frame telescopic shock absorbers and trailing arms. Eibach anti-roll bar. Front brakes Alcon four-piston calipers, 335mm discs Rear brakes Alcon four-piston calipers, 300mm discs Rims and tires 16-inch heavy-duty steel wheels, mud-terrain tires Steering Recirculating ball bearing, servo-assisted Performance 5.9 s (model 90) / 6.1 s (model 110) (estimate) 0-100 km/h (s) 5.6 s MAX speed 260 km/h Land Rover Defender V8 technical sheet by Works Bespoke

Photo Land Rover Defender Works V8 Islay Edition

Read also:

→ Land Rover Defender Works V8 with 405 HP

→ Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy

→ Land Rover Defender old and new

→ DEFENDER Price List → Used DEFENDER ads

→ Off-road and 4×4 activities

If you are passionate about off-roadfour-wheel drive and off-road adventures don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine elaborate.com/4×4-subscription

ELABORATE 4×4 magazine

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!