British automobile company Land Rover Jaguar has launched the Dhansu SUV Land Rover Defender 2020 in the off-roader segment in India. The Land Rover Defensor has been launched in India for Rs 73.98 lakh, which will compete with off-road SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler. The Dhansu off-road SUV has been launched by the company in 90 (3 door) and 110 (5 door) versions, with 5-5 variants.

Land Rover Defender has been introduced in the Indian market in the Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition variants. This SUV is purely for premium off-road SUV lovers, which is also well worth it. The top segment of Land Rover Defender is priced at Rs 89.63 lakh.

Premium offroad SUV for lovers

See the prices of all the variants

Talking about the prices of Land Rover Defender variants, the base variant of 90 (3 door) version of Land Rover Defender is priced at Rs 73.98 lakh, S variant is priced at Rs 77.37 lakh, SH variant is priced at Rs 79.94 lakh, HSE variant price The price of Rs 83.91 lakh and First Edition variant is Rs 84.63 lakh. In the 110 (5 door) version, the base variant starts at Rs 79.94 lakh and the S variant costs Rs 83.36 lakh, the SE variant costs Rs 86.64 lakh, the HSE variant costs Rs 90.46 lakh and the First Edition variant costs 89.63 lakh. Is Rs.

Land Rover Defender features tremendous

Engine tremendous

The off-roader SUV is built on the Land Rover Defender D7X platform, which is considered the best for off-roading. Talking about the engine, it has been launched in the same engine option. The BS6 compliant 2.0 liter 4 cylinder petrol engine generates 292 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm. It is an SUV with 8 speed automatic transmission.

Measurement and seat option

Talking about the measurement of the 3 door version Land Rover Defender, its length is 4,583mm, width 2,105mm and height is 1,969mm. It is offered in 5 and 6 seater layouts. At the same time, the 110 (5 door) version of Land Rover Defender is 5,018mm, width 2,105mm and height 1,969mm, with 5 or 7 seater option.

Available in 5 seat, 6 seat and 7 seat option

See the specialty of this special SUV

Talking about the rest of the features of Land Rover Defender 2020, its 90 variants include folding fabric roof, 360 degree camera assist with headup display, 10 inch infotainment, Android Auto and Apple car play support, 12.3 inch instrument cluster, 380 with 10 speakers There are a lot of features including a Watt Meridian sound system, network messages ECU, 3D surround camera, 6 airbags, keyless entry, cruise control and blind spot assist. Delivery of 90 variants of Land Rover Defensor of Roader will start in April next year, while delivery of 110 variants of it has started from today.