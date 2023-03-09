The residual value of a car is assuming an increasingly central role in the choices of motorists who, regardless of the formula used, pay great attention to this variable during the purchase phase, which inevitably also affects the monthly installment/fee or the exchange value when you want to change the car. On the other hand, car manufacturers also have to face an important challenge, that of keeping the value of a model high over time in order to offer a competitive and high-level product. From this point of view, Land Rover has proved to be able towork out the highest residual value on the cars in the range which are part of the new “Modern Luxury” course.

According to research conducted by Quattroruote Professional, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Defender are at the top thanks to a residual value, after 36 months, close to 60% of the initial value. At the top of this ranking is Evoque, which maintains the best residual value in its market segment. A result obtained thanks to the fact that after 36 months, the Evoque retains a resale value of over 70 percent of its initial value. Defender, for its part, continues to see the prices of used cars in constant growth since its exit from the market, while the new version is best in class in terms of residual value, with an advantage, compared to the average competitor in its segment, of around 6 points.

Also the range of Jaguars, protagonist of a recent renewal in terms of technology and interiors, contributes to maintaining this primacy for the whole group. F-Pace and E-Pace have seen their residual value grow significantly on the second-hand market: we are talking about 4,000 euros, equal to an increase in the price of 5-6 percentage points, compared to previous versions.