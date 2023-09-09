In the boundless world of automobiles there are many gaps in the product offering: small cars with automatic transmission are increasingly rare, as are spacious family cars. And also on the engine front, homologation is constant between hybrids and electrics. So those who have the strength to break away from the pack – see DR Automobiles – make a fortune. In this world of rare pearls, and of “cars that don’t exist”, a place in the sun certainly goes to the Defender, a true homage to diversity: it is the only 4×4 not to have a longitudinal chassis but a load-bearing body like normal SUVs. And therefore it mixes world-leading off-road capabilities with noteworthy road comfort. A mix that is then found in the design and finishes which combine deliberately “rude” elements with highly refined ones.

If you think it is a random choice, you are wrong: at Land Rover they have made this diversity a flag and it is no coincidence that recently, after the 90 and 100, the 130 version has arrived in the range. An XXL which – unique in the world – offers 8 real seats with the 2-3-3 seating configuration. All without forgetting its origins because like all Lands, the 130 also had to pass over 62,000 tests to obtain technical approval and pass Land Rover’s “Extreme Event Test” procedure. So despite the space on board, this 4×4 also does the trick when off-road: it overcomes fords up to 900 mm deep, supports a maximum payload of up to 900 kg, a static load on the roof of up to 300 kg and has a capacity towing capacity of 3,500 kg.

Compared to the Defender 110, the 130 boasts a wheelbase lengthened to 3.02 metres, for a total length of 5.36 metres. The aesthetic differences are concentrated on the tail, where space has been created for the third row of seats in front of the boot, whose capacity ranges from a minimum of 389 liters up to 2,516 liters with the backrests folded down. Despite the increased rear overhang, the departure angle of 28.5 degrees remained intact thanks to the designers’ work carried out in the bumper and underbody area.

But it is also the comfort that makes the difference, offering a true 8-seater because three adults can travel comfortably in the last row of seats. Passengers who, among other things, have heated seats, padded armrests, storage and USB-C sockets for charging devices on the move. And to avoid the “postal package” effect, larger windows were designed with the aim of offering light and visibility in all three rows of seats. Then there is the standard panoramic glass sunroof, completed by a second sunroof above the third row. This explains the quest to offer a unique piece on the market. For the rest, the Defender 130 is a classic Defender, therefore, available with a wide choice of electrified engines, including the P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder petrol and the D250 and D300 Ingenium six-cylinder diesels. The power varies from 250 HP and 600 Nm of torque of the Defender 130 D250, up to 400 HP and 550 Nm of torque of the petrol P400. The latter records 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds… Another world record for a real eight-seater off-road vehicle. Of course, it has a price list of 90 thousand euros and up, but in the rich world of SUVs it is not possible to make comparisons. Another (big) advantage of being unique.