Land ownership The expropriation law will be renewed, the center hopes for a proposal already this spring

Compensation for redemptions should be closer to the real value of the land.

Legislation the right of municipalities to make expropriations of land is going to be renewed. Downtown group leader Antti Kurvinen considers the reform important and says the party hopes that the proposal to be prepared by the Ministry of Justice will be submitted to Parliament already this spring session.

According to Kurvinen, it would be important to improve the legal security of landowners. Municipalities should not be allowed to do business through expropriations.

“It is important that the compensation is better matched to the true value of the land. Then the municipality and energy companies will also want to negotiate and make voluntary deals, ”Kurvinen tells STT.

Current the redemption law dates from 1977, so it has not been reformed during the current constitution. Its reform is enshrined in the government’s program.

“There have been several mind-boggling expropriations, for example in Tuusula and Vantaa. They have been perceived as unfair and there have been doubts that municipalities use expropriations rather than voluntary negotiations, ”Kurvinen said.

Redemptions are mostly made for road projects and construction of power lines. According to Kurvinen, expropriations still have a place if an agreement on the deals does not otherwise arise, but they should be exceptional cases. They should not be a more attractive way for municipalities than normal trade. It’s about the fundamental rights of landowners and the protection of property, he says.

“For most municipalities, this is not a problem, this only addresses the most egregious cases.”

