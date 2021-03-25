Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand’s Land of the Nomads won first prize at the US Producers Guild’s PGA Awards. This was announced on Wednesday, March 24 by the organizers in their Twitter-account.

In the nomination “Best Producer in a Feature Picture” 10 films were presented, including “Borat 2”, “Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “The Promising Girl” and others. As a result, the guild recognized the painting “The Land of the Nomads” as the winner in this category.

In animated films, the producers awarded the film “Soul”, among the television series the winners were “Crown”, “Sheets Creek”, “Queen’s Move”. The best documentary work, according to the guild members, was the film “My teacher octopus”.

The PGA Awards are widely regarded as the most accurate indicator of the mood of the film industry in the United States. Often its winners have won the Academy Awards.

On March 16, film critic David Shneiderov expressed the opinion that at the upcoming American Film Academy Awards, Chloe Zhao’s film “The Land of the Nomads” could receive the main awards. He noted that Land of Nomads will receive at least Best Film and Best Director awards.

On March 15, the full list of Oscar nominees was presented. The nomination for Best Film will include The Land of Nomads (2020) Chloe Zhao, Father (2020) Florian Zeller, The Girl with Hope (2020) Emirald Fennel, Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) Shaki King, Minari (2020) by Lee Isaac Chun, Munk (2020) by David Fincher, The Sound of Metal (2019) by Darius Marder, and Trial of the Chicago Seven (2020) by Aaron Sorkin.

Best Director Oscar nominations include David Fincher, Chloe Zhao, Thomas Winterberg, Emirald Fennell and Lee Isaac Chun.