In “Land of Hope”, the telenovela starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, each chapter is loaded with intense scenes that involve both the main characters and the secondary characters. On this occasion, we will see that Clemente will face his father, Rutilio, to ask him for explanations as to why he can’t stand it, to which he will answer the following: “Because the only thing you do is disappoint me.” On the other hand, María Teresa and Santos will reach an agreement to keep the farm afloat, and he will take the opportunity to tell her that he does everything because he does not want to lose it.

If you do not want to miss any episode of the Televisa Univisión novela, in this note we will tell you how and where to see Mexican production.

Check HERE the advance of chapter 20 of “Land of hope”

When does chapter 20 of “Land of Hope” premiere?

Episode 20 of “Land of Hope” premieres onFriday July 7, 2023. With the passing of the chapters, it is expected that more and more people will be captivated with the story of the telenovela based on “La tormenta”, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see the new episode of “Land of Hope”?

The new telenovela from Televisa Univisión, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime onThe stars. Therefore, this episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. While, in Peru, it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

Clemente faces his father and receives a strong statement. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can watch the telenovela “Tierra de Esperanza” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa Univision. However, this platform is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

