novel produced by TelevisaUnivision “Land of Hope”, starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, is getting more exciting every day. In the next episode, some well-kept secrets will be revealed, such as Santos’s feelings towards María Teresa or Rutilio’s revelation to the owner of the La Esperanza hacienda that his foreman murdered some people and that he must answer for them. it.

What else will happen in episode 14? In this note we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything about the successful Mexican novel.

When will chapter 14 of “Land of Hope” be released?

episode 14 of “Land of Hope” will be released on Thursday June 29, 2023 and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on “The Storm”, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

Carolina Miranda, Andrés Palacios, Luis Roberto Guzmán and Sofía Castro are part of the cast of "Land of Hope".

Where to see the new episode of “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime on The stars. The new episode will premiere at 9.30 pm on MexicoMeanwhile in Peru It can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10.30 pm

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal of The starsYou can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of TelevisaUnivision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

Watch the preview of chapter 14 of “Land of Hope”

Who make up the cast of “Land of Hope”?