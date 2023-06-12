“Land of Hope”, chapter 1 LIVE ONLINE, will be the premiere of the next soap opera of Las Estrellas. The Televisa-Univisión production will replace “El amor invencible” after its shocking finale. For this occasion, Caroline Miranda —actress in Netflix series like “Who Killed Sara?” and “Fake Profile”—returns along with Andres Palacios —from the remake of “The Stepmother”—in a new story that promises to thrill viewers. When and where does it premiere?

Trailer for “Land of Hope”

When is “Land of Hope” released?

“Land of Hope” this is released June 12, 2023. The Mexican telenovela will star Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios and will replace “Invincible Love”, which closed its story with an exciting episode.

Where to see “Land of Hope”?

“Land of Hope” It is an original novel by Las Estrellas, so it can only be seen through its television signal or online through the mobile app. This is a Televisa-Univisión production and is broadcast through the Mexican channel.

What time to see “Land of Hope”?

The soap opera “Land of Hope” It can be seen in the prime time of Las estrellas y su The first chapter will premiere at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico..

How to watch Canal de Las Estrellas live online?

If you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also SEE “Land of Hope” LIVE ONLINE through VIX+, the official Televisa-Univision streaming service available only in the United States and Mexico.

