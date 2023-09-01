Arrived, with high tension, the final chapter of ‘Land of hope’ and the truth about Esteban’s death was revealed. In the preview of episode 60 it can be seen that Santos and María Teresa let Marcos escape, and it can also be seen that Rutilio will finally pay for all the bad things he has done throughout the soap opera. Likewise, he will be seeking revenge against Pepe, who was his partner in all his crimes: one of them, Valentina’s.

If you don’t want to miss the FINAL CHAPTER from the Mexican soap opera ‘Land of hope’do not stop reading this note in which we will tell you all the details about this episode 60 that has as its protagonist Caroline Miranda and Andres Palacios.

Watch HERE the preview of the final chapter of ‘Land of Hope’

When is the end of the soap opera ‘Land of Hope?

‘Land of Hope’ premieres its FINAL CHAPTER TODAY, Friday, September 1, 2023. The telenovela, which stars Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, has presented 60 episodes since its premiere on June 12. As the episodes went by, viewers became hooked on the plot that is based on the novel ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

What time is the final episode of ‘Land of Hope?’

The telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime on Televisa through his channel Las Estrellas. The final chapter of the Aztec production will be broadcast at 9:30 pm in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later; that is, at 10.30 pm Remember that in the advancement of this chapter 60, the truth about Esteban’s death will be revealed.

Andrés Palacios and Carolina Miranda are the protagonists of the telenovela 'Tierra de esperanza'.

Where to watch the grand finale of ‘Land of Hope’ live online for free?

If you do not have access to the Las Estrellas channel, you can tune in ‘Land of Hope’ LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa-Univision which is enabled for all Latin America. Likewise, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, go to the Las Estrellas website.

What soap opera follows ‘Land of Hope’ on Canal de las Estrellas?

Today is the end of the telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’, but Televisa, through the Las Estrellas channel, will not leave its viewers without new content. At the end of production, which stars Carolina Miranda, the Gloria Trevi bioseries will be broadcast. So far, the new from the Mexican singer had only reached the VIX + streaming platform, where she already has 15 complete episodes and each of her episodes premieres every Friday.

Valentina died in the arms of Maria Teresa after being shot by Santos. Photo: Televisa-Univision

Where was the soap opera ‘Land of Hope’ filmed?

The soap opera ‘Land of Hope’ has as its main setting the Poxilá hacienda, which is located in Mexico, in the city of Yucatán, specifically in the municipality of Umán.

Who’s who in the cast of ‘Land of Hope’?

Carolina Miranda is Maria Teresa

The actress Carolina Miranda is the one who gives life to the character of María Teresa, a young woman who loves her job, but above all her father, who is unjustly imprisoned; therefore, she has to take charge of ‘La Esperanza’. This is a farm that her mother left her; however, she will have to deal with a conflicting foreman.

Carolina Miranda is the protagonist of 'Land of Hope' and gives life to Maria Teresa.

Andrés Palacios is Saints

Andrés Palacios plays Santos in the telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’, he is the troublesome foreman who will always be bothering María Teresa. However, despite being bitter, he is a hard-working, straightforward, and loyal character.

Santos is the character played by Andrés Palacios in the telenovela. Photo: Televisa-Univision

Alejandro Tommasi is Esteban

Alejandro Tommasi is the one who gives life to Esteban in the telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’, he is the father of María Teresa, who, to face the death of his wife Lucía, moves with his daughter to the hacienda. However, he will be accused of fraud and will go to jail unfairly.

Alejandro Tommasi is Esteban, Maria Teresa’s father in ‘Land of Hope’. Photo: Televisa

Luis Roberto Guzman is Marco

Marco is one of the most hated characters in the telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’. Being an ambitious person, he is not satisfied with having the farm and seeks to be the owner of the ‘La Esperanza’ hacienda. That is why throughout the telenovela he will have María Teresa as his main obstacle.

Marco is played by Luis Alberto Guzmán and he wants to become the owner of the hacienda. Photo: Televisa

Sergio Goyri is Rutilio

Sergio Goyri plays Rutilio in the telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’, this is another of the villains that the Mexican production has. For several years, he has been the municipal president of Puerto Bravo. Rutilio is an abusive, ambitious character who is constantly unfaithful to his wife.

Sergio Goyri is 64 years old and plays Rutilio in 'Land of Hope'.

Mariana Soane is Bernarda

Bernarda is the single mother of the telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’. Maria Soane plays a woman who is suspicious of all the damage that has been done to her. On the other hand, she is the veterinarian of the town where the farm ‘La Esperanza’ is located.

Maria Soane plays Bernarda in the Mexican telenovela. Photo: Televisa-Univision

Sofia Castro is Valentina

Valentina is one of the most controversial characters in the telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’, played by Sofía Castro, this character is hopelessly in love with Santos. Likewise, she is the daughter of Bernarda, which is why throughout the episodes she was always aware of knowing who her father is.

Sofía Castro is Valentina, one of the youngest characters in the telenovela. Photo: Televisa

Actors who complete the cast of ‘Land of Hope’