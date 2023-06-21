the soap opera of TelevisaUnivision, “Land of Hope”, starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, reaches its seventh chapter. In this, you can see how Marco tries to persuade María Teresa to take Santos away in order to get him out of his way. In addition, Valentina makes advances to Santos, who manages to realize the young woman’s intentions. Do you want to know what else will happen? Review this complete guide on Mexican production so you don’t miss any episode.

When does chapter 7 of “Land of Hope” premiere?

The seventh episode of “Land of Hope” will premiere on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story raised in the novel based on “The Storm”, 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see “Land of Hope”?

“Land of Hope”, produced by TelevisaUnivisión, is an original novel by Las Estrellas, so its new chapters can be seen through its television signal or its online platform. For the latter, you will have to download its application, available on all devices, so that you can enjoy it from the comfort of the palm of your hand.

What time to see “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela is part of the primetime of Las Estrellas; Along these lines, the sixth episode will premiere at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of TelevisaUnivisión that is only available in the United States and Mexico. Also, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

Watch the preview of chapter 7 of “Land of Hope”

