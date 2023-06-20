It’s been a week since the premiere of “Land of Hope” and fans are getting more and more excited for the plot breakthrough. The production of TelevisaUnivision, starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, reaches its sixth chapter and in the previews it was possible to see how Valentina faces her mother for not believing in Santos enough to be her boyfriend. In addition, Cris told María Teresa that Santos was caught and that it would be an injustice.

When does chapter 6 of “Land of Hope” premiere?

The sixth episode of “Land of Hope” will premiere on Monday, June 19, 2023, and it is expected that as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story posed by the novel based on “The Storm”, an American production 2005 created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see “Land of Hope”?

“Land of Hope”, produced by TelevisaUnivisión, is an original novel by Las Estrellas, so its new chapters can be seen through its television signal or its online platform. For the latter, you will have to download its application, available on all devices.

What time to see “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela is part of the primetime of Las Estrellas; Along these lines, the sixth episode will premiere at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of TelevisaUnivisión that is only available in the United States and Mexico. In addition, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up you can access the Las Estrellas website.

Watch the trailer for Chapter 6 of “Land of Hope”

