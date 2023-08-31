‘Land of hope’ final chapters | The successful Televisa-Univisión soap opera that is in its final week. In episode 57 live, Marco will try to appropriate La Esperanza at any cost. After murdering Valentina and Adriana, the villain of the story will approach María Teresa in order to be able to take her life and keep her property; However, his plans would be close to being discovered, will they be able to do it on time or will there be one more life to regret in the famous Mexican production?

If you don’t want to miss any of the telenovela starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, below we will give you all the details so you can enjoy its latest episodes.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 58 of ‘Land of hope’

When does chapter 58 of ‘Land of Hope’ premiere?

Episode 58 of‘Land of hope’opens TODAY,Wednesday August 30, 2023and it is expected that, with the passing of the chapters, more and more people will be hooked with the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

What time to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of prime time onThe stars. The new episode will be broadcast at 9:30 pm in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later; that is, at 10.30 pm

Where to see ‘Land of Hope’ ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univisionwhich is enabled for all Latin America. Likewise, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, go to the Las Estrellas website.

‘Land of Hope’ is preparing to come to an end after 60 episodes. Photo: Televisa

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her.

This is the cast of ‘Land of Hope’

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta

