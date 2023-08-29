Will he finally be able to consummate his revenge? In the new episode of ‘Land of Hope’, a successful Mexican novel that is nearing its end, Marco will be determined to assassinate Santos, so he enlists a large number of men to help him in his mission after cause the death of Valentina, whom he shot by mistake. On the other hand, a woman will blame Grimaldi for having kept her locked up, so Rutilio will take advantage of the confusion to accuse him of her and thus be able to go unnoticed.

Do you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter? In the following note we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything about the telenovela starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 52 of ‘Land of hope’

When does chapter 57 of ‘Land of Hope’ premiere?

Episode 57 of‘Land of hope’will be released TODAYTuesday August 29, 2023and it is expected that, with the passing of the chapters, more and more people will be hooked with the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

What time to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of prime time onThe stars. The new episode will be broadcast at 9:30 pm in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later; that is, at 10.30 pm

Where to watch the Las Estrellas channel ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univisionwhich is enabled for all Latin America. Likewise, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, go to the Las Estrellas website.

The soap opera starring Andrés Palacios and Carolina Miranda will have 60 episodes and will end on Friday, September 1, 2023. Photo: Univisión

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her.

This is the cast of ‘Land of Hope’

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

