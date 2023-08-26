in the soap opera ‘Land of hope’ We will see that María Teresa tells Marco that she does not want her people to meddle in the affairs of the La Esperanza hacienda because the new person in charge will be Valentina. In addition, we will find out what Rutilio will do against his family after being kicked out of his house after Norma found him kissing Adriana. On the other hand, Santos would be close to returning to the hacienda after María Teresa and Valentina implore him; however, everything comes into expectation when learning that Marco wants to kill Santos.

If you don’t want to miss this new chapter of the soap opera ‘Land of hope’starring Caroline Mirandakeep reading this note to see this new episode TODAY for Televisa.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 55 of ‘Land of hope’

When does chapter 55 of ‘Land of Hope’ premiere?

The 55th episode of ‘Land of Hope’ premieres TODAY, Friday August 25, 2023, by the screens of Televisa. With the passing of the chapters, the television house hopes that more people can get hooked on the plot, which has Carolina Miranda as its protagonist.

What time can you see ‘Land of Hope’?

‘Land of hope’a novel created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of the channel’s primetimeThe stars. Episode 55 will air at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later; that is, at 10.30 pm

Carolina Miranda is the leading actress of ‘Land of Hope’. Photo: Televisa

How can you watch the Las Estrellas channel ONLINE?

In the event that you do not have access to the cable signal to be able to watch the Televisa Las Estrellas channel, there are still other ways so that you do not miss the premiere. You can watch the telenovela ONLINE for FREE through its website or VIX+, this is the exclusive streaming service of the Mexican company and is available throughout Latin America. Also, you can enjoy the other chapters.

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her.

Who are the actors and characters in the novel ‘Land of Hope’

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta

