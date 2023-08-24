In the soap opera ‘Land of Hope’, Adriana is about to be caught by the Police! In the last chapter of the Televisa-Univision production, the malicious actions of Rutilio’s assistant, who is involved in the crime of human trafficking, were discovered. In addition, one of the young women who was about to be another victim met Crisóforo and asked him for help, however, her employer arrived at that moment and could retaliate.

Episode 54 of‘Land of hope’will be released TODAY, Thursday August 24, 2023and it is expected that, with the passing of the chapters, more and more people will be hooked with the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

‘Land of hope’a novel created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of the channel’s primetimeThe stars. Episode 54 will air at 9.30 pm in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later; that is, at 10.30 pm

If you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE through its website or, also, inVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision, which is enabled for all of Latin America. Also, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, you can go to the website of The stars.

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her.

