You can’t bear the situations in the soap opera anymore! ‘Land of hope’! In the new chapter 53, which opens today, we will see how Marco will be quite angry and fed up that Santos always has to get into his plans. That is why, together with Rutilio, they would be making a plan to definitively get María Teresa’s nightmare out of their way, in the same way that they did with Esteban. In addition, we will see how now Regina and Valentina have already clarified the biggest doubt they had since they were children. Who are your parents?

If you don’t want to get lost and know what will happen in this new chapter of ‘Land of hope’do not stop reading this note, in which you will know all the details of this new installment of the telenovela of Televisa with Caroline Miranda.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 53 of ‘Land of hope’

When to see chapter 53 of ‘Land of hope’?

The 53rd episode of ‘Land of Hope’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday August 23, 2023, by the screens of Televisa. With the passing of the chapters, the television house hopes that more people can get hooked on the plot, which has Carolina Miranda as its protagonist.

What TIME TO SEE ‘Land of Hope’ LIVE?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, is directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, and is part of Televisa’s primetime schedule.You can see this new episode from 9:30 p.m. in Mexico on the Las Estrellas channel. On the other hand, in Peru it can be seen from 10.30 pm

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel ONLINE FOR FREE?

In the event that you do not have access to the cable signal to be able to watch the Televisa-Las Estrellas channel, there are still other ways so that you do not miss the premiere. You can watch the telenovela ONLINE for FREE through its website or VIX+, it is the exclusive streaming service of the Mexican company and is available throughout Latin America. Likewise, you will be able to enjoy all the other chapters.

Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios are the protagonists of ‘Land of Hope’. Photo: Televisa-Univision

Who are the actors and characters of ‘Land of Hope’

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

