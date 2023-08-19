Harsh revelations in ‘Land of Hope’! In the advance of chapter 50 of the Mexican soap opera, Santos was released and the first thing he will do is go find María Teresa to tell her to her face that he is free because he is innocent. On the other hand, Valentina and the protagonist of ‘Land of Hope’ would be surprised because they both appear in Don Esteban’s will. With this news, Bernarda will have to tell María Teresa that Valentina is her sister. Also, not everything will be rosy in the telenovela, since Marco will tell Rutilio that, after getting rid of Esteban because Santos was released, all the plan he had went overboard. Santos’s freedom will bring a tail and, after meeting Valentina again, he will tell her that they cannot continue with her relationship.

If you want to know what is going to happen in this new episode of the Mexican telenovela starring Caroline Mirandahere we will give you all the details so that you do not miss the premiere of ‘Land of hope’ through the Las Estrellas channel.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 50 of ‘Land of hope’

When does chapter 50 of ‘Land of Hope’ premiere?

TODAY, Friday August 18, chapter 50 of the Mexican telenovela premieres. ‘Land of hope’ is starring Carolina Miranda and it is hoped that it can continue engaging the viewing public with the story that is based on the novel ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005.

What TIME to see chapter 50 of ‘Land of hope’?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, is directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta and is part of Televisa’s primetime schedule. You can see this new episode from 9:30 p.m. in Mexico on the Las Estrellas channel. On the other hand, in Peru it can be seen from 10.30 pm

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE FOR FREE?

In the event that you cannot have access to the Televisa signal, the Las Estrellas channel, you can watch the telenovela ONLINE FREE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa – Univisión, which is available throughout Latin America . In addition, there you can enjoy all the previous chapters in case you missed any.

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her.

Who are the actors and characters in ‘Land of Hope’?