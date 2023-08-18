tension in ‘Land of Hope’! In the advance of chapter 49 of the Mexican soap opera, we will see María Teresa find out that Esteban, before losing his life, changed his will and it will finally come to light, apparently what all fans expect. Will Valentina and María Teresa be sisters? Likewise, Santos would be close to being released from prison thanks to the evidence that the government people already have, in addition to the statements of Clemente and Camila. On the other hand, it is not known what could happen to María Teresa, who will have to apologize for not believing Santos’ word.

If you want to know what will happen in this new chapter with the protagonist of the telenovela, Caroline Mirandahere we will give you all the details so that you do not miss this premiere on the Las Estrellas channel.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 49 of ‘Land of hope’

When does chapter 49 of ‘Land of Hope’ premiere?

TODAY, Thursday August 17, chapter 49 of ‘Land of hope’, the telenovela starring Carolina Miranda. It is expected that, with the passing of the chapters, more and more people will continue to get hooked on the story based on the novel ‘The Storm’, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

What time to see chapter 49 of ‘Land of hope’?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, is directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta and is part of Televisa’s primetime schedule. You can see this new episode from 9:30 p.m. Mexico on the Las Estrellas channel. On the other hand, in Peru it can be seen from 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you do not have access to Televisa’s stellar signal, the Las Estrellas channel, you can watch the telenovela ONLINE FREE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa – Univision that is available throughout Latin America. In addition, there you can enjoy all the previous chapters in case you missed any.

Who are the actors and characters in ‘Land of Hope’?

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

