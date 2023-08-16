Marco could get away with it in ‘Land of Hope’. In the new chapter of the Televisa-Univisión telenovela, María Teresa will ask Marco if she would buy him his farm ‘La Esperanza’, a property that Rutilio and he have wanted to take from her for a long time. On the other hand, Camila and Clemente will go to the Police to give their statement in order to get Santos out of jail, where he is after being accused of the death of Don Esteban.

If you want to know what else will happen in today’s episode, here we will give you all the details so you don’t miss anything from the successful novel starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 48 of ‘Land of hope’

When will chapter 48 of ‘Land of Hope’ be released?

Episode 48 of‘Land of Hope’will be released TODAYWednesday August 16, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters go by, more and more people will get hooked on the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

What time to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of prime time onThe stars. The new episode will be broadcast at 9:30 pm in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later; that is, at 10.30 pm

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of Hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univisionwhich is enabled for all Latin America. Likewise, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, go to the Las Estrellas website.

Camila and Clemente will testify before the Police to help Santos and get him out of jail. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

What is the main plot of ‘Land of Hope’?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her.

What is the cast of ‘Land of Hope’?

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

