In the next chapter of ‘Land of Hope’, we will witness Esteban’s determination to finally confront Rutilio directly. His purpose is to demand that he face the consequences of his past crime, which occurred years ago when he tried to attack Bernarda. In addition, Esteban will be compelled to take determined measures to prevent Marco from returning to the La Esperanza hacienda in the future, now that he is aware of the true nature of him and his group of followers.

On the other hand, we will be presented with the dilemma of Santos, who has chosen to take some time off to reflect on his return to work at the hacienda. Will he finally decide to return or will he take another course? And meanwhile, questions will arise about the fate of María Teresa.

Don’t you want to miss the new episode of Televisa’s Mexican telenovela? Read the following note where you will find out all the details of the premiere of chapter 46 of ‘Land of Hope’, which stars Andrés Palacios and Carolina Miranda.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Land of hope’, chapter 45 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to see the Mexican soap opera

Look HERE the advance of chapter 46 of ‘Land of hope’

When will chapter 46 of ‘Land of Hope’ be released?

Chapter 46 of the Mexican soap opera that stars Carolina Miranda and premieres TODAY, Monday, August 14, 2023. The production of Las Estrellas hopes that as the episodes go by, viewers will join the story based on the novel ‘The Storm’, of American origin and created in 2005.

What time to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, is directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta. ‘Land of Hope’ is part of the primetime of the Las Estrellas channel and is broadcast from 9:30 p.m. in Mexico. For its part, in Peru it can be seen at 10:30 p.m.

Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios are the protagonists of ‘Land of Hope’. Photo: The Stars

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Land of Hope’, chapter 44 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to see the Mexican telenovela ONLINE

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune in‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision, which is enabled for all Latin America. Likewise, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, go to the Las Estrellas website.

#Land #Hope #chapter #LIVE #schedule #channel #Mexican #soap #opera