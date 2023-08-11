In ‘Land of Hope’, confrontations are becoming more frequent. After Clemente’s problems with Rutilio and Valentina’s with her mother, now add the problems between Remedios and Bernarda, whom she confronted and decided to tell her some things to her face, such as the reasons why she was never accepted by her husband and what it took for her to establish a relationship. In addition, María Teresa does not ignore her discomfort with Santos, something that astonished the foreman of ‘La Esperanza’.

Do you want to know what else will happen in the successful Televisa-Univision production? Here we leave you one COMPLETE GUIDE so you don’t miss a single detail of the telenovela starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 44 of ‘Land of hope’

When will chapter 44 of ‘Land of Hope’ be released?

Episode 44 of‘Land of hope’will be released onThursday August 10, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters go by, more and more people will get hooked on the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

What time to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of prime time onThe stars. The new episode will be broadcast at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision, which is enabled for all Latin America. Likewise, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, go to the Las Estrellas website.

Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios star in the successful novel ‘Land of Hope’. Photo: Televisa-Univision

What is the main plot of ‘Land of Hope’?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her and captivate the heart of Santos.

Who are the actors of the soap opera ‘Land of Hope’?

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

How can I watch the soap opera ‘Land of Hope’ live and online?

The soap opera ‘Land of Hope’ can be seen on VIX+, a streaming service enabled by Televisa-Univision exclusively for soap operas, which has recently been enabled for all of Latin America. All previous chapters are available here.

