Secrets will be revealed in ‘Land of Hope’! After Esteban warned everyone that a young woman entered the hacienda, he reinforced security, which has left Marco very worried; however, the drama does not end there. Valentina will reveal to her mother Bernarda that her sister Regina is thinking of working at the La Soledad hacienda, where apparently women are ‘hired’ for human trafficking. Will she be able to save her daughter from this fatal fate?

When will chapter 42 of ‘Land of Hope’ be released?

Episode 42 of‘Land of hope’will be released TODAY,Tuesday August 8, 2023and it is expected that, with the passing of the chapters, more and more people will be hooked with the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

What time to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of prime time onThe stars. The new episode will be broadcast at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisaUnivision, which is enabled for all Latin America. Also, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, go to the Las Estrellas website.

Who are the actors of ‘Land of Hope’?

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

