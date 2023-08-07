In the new episode of ‘Tierra de Esperanza’, a successful Televisa-Univisión telenovela, after their confrontation, which left him with bruises on his face, Clemente will once again confront his father, Rutilio, in search of him confessing the mistreatment of Bernarda. On the other hand, Marco will continue to insist on María Teresa giving him a chance to start a relationship, with the aim of not only annoying Santos, but also to be able to keep the La Esperanza ranch.

Do you want to know what else will happen in today’s episode of the production starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios? In the following note, we will give you all the information.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 41 of ‘Land of hope’

When will chapter 41 of ‘Land of Hope’ be released?

episode 41 of‘Land of Hope’will be released onMonday August 7, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters go by, more and more people will get hooked on the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

What time to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of prime time onThe stars. The new episode will be broadcast at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision, which is enabled for all Latin America. Also, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, go to the Las Estrellas website.

Clemente will face Rutilio again, who continues to deny that he physically assaulted Bernarda. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

What is the main plot of the soap opera ‘Land of Hope’?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her and captivate the heart of Santos.

Who are the actors of the soap opera ‘Land of Hope’?

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

