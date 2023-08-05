He will put his plan into action. In the new chapter of ‘Land of Hope’, a novel starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, Marco will try to win over María Teresa in order to keep the ‘La Esperanza’ ranch, so he will begin to be more attentive to her and tell her romantic words. On the other hand, after Regina’s escape, Valentina threatened her mother, Bernarda, that if she did not change her attitude towards them, she would be left alone, so she considers taking action on the matter.

Do you want to know what else will happen in the successful Televisa-Univisión production? In the following note, we will give you all the details so that you do not miss anything.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 40 of ‘Land of hope’

When will chapter 40 of ‘Land of Hope’ be released?

episode 40 of‘Land of hope’will be released onFriday August 4, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters go by, more and more people will get hooked on the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of prime time onThe stars. The new episode will be broadcast at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisaUnivision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Also, to enjoy the previous episodes and catch up, go to the Las Estrellas website.

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the place, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her and captivate the heart of Santos.

Carolina Miranda plays María Teresa Arteaga, owner of ‘La esperanza’, a farm that she inherited from her parents. Photo: Televisa

The cast of ‘Land of Hope’

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

