This Wednesday, August 2, chapter 38 of ‘Land of Hope’ premieres, in which we will see that Santos’ life will be in danger after being threatened with a gun by Rutilio’s men, who will also be advised by Marco to collect the favor that María Teresa owes you in the way that you see fit. In the preview of the new episode, we will see that the relationship between Valentina and her mother, Bernarda, breaks down, since he never told the truth, neither to her nor to her sister, about the identity of the real father. her.

Do you want to know what else will happen? In the following note, we provide you with more information so that you do not miss any detail of the telenovela starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 38 of ‘Land of hope’

When will chapter 38 of ‘Land of Hope’ be released?

Episode 38 of‘Land of hope’will be released on Wednesday August 2, 2023and it is expected that, with the passing of the chapters, more and more people will be hooked with the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of prime time onThe stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can tune‘Land of hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisaUnivision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Also, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the hacienda, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she does not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her and captivate the heart of Santos.

Andrés Palacios and Carolina Miranda star in ‘Land of Hope’ and play Santos and María Teresa, respectively. Photo: Univision

The cast of ‘Land of Hope’

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta

