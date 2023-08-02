‘Land of hope’, Mexican telenovela starring Carolina Miranda, presented the advance of chapter 37, in which truths may be revealed that bring confrontations on the La Esperanza hacienda. The tension will increase after Rutilio confronts Marco Rivas for having underestimated his authority in front of María Teresa. On the other hand, Valentina would tell Regina that possibly one of them is Rutilio’s daughter and that, therefore, she should stay away from Clemente. Also, in this property, Rivas would appear to annoy Santos and make him look like a bad foreman in front of the others.

Follow our complete guide so you don’t miss any episode of the Mexican soap opera starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios.

Watch the PREVIEW of chapter 37 of ‘Land of Hope’

When does chapter 37 of ‘Land of Hope’ premiere?

Today, Tuesday August 1, the Mexican soap opera ‘Land of Hope’ premieres its 37th episode and start the month on the right foot. In the light, secrets of the characters can be revealed, something that will continue to captivate its Latin American audience, especially Mexican.

What time to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The channel through which you can watch the Mexican telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’ is the Las Estrellas television signal, by Televisa. Likewise, if you are not living in Mexico, you can also watch it ONLINE and thus do not miss its impressive chapters.

Once you have accessed the official website of Las Estrellas, you will be able to see all the chapters that you have missed and witness the premiere episode. On the other hand, you can also watch ‘Land of Hope’ through the VIX+ streaming platform, an official Televisa Univision service available only for Mexico and the United States.

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Andrés Santos and Carolina Miranda are the protagonists of the telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’. Photo: The Stars

María Teresa, played by Carolina Miranda, is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos, a character played by Andrés Santos, the hacienda foreman and indomitable man with whom she will constantly argue. However, she will not imagine that there is only one step from hate to love, so she will completely transform her and end up falling in love with Santos.

Cast of ‘Land of Hope’

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

