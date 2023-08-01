Will Bernarda tell her daughter the truth? In the new episode of ‘Land of Hope’, Valentina will demand that her mother tell her the truth about who her father is, after having had a conversation with Rutilio, so that a revelation about it could come out the light. On the other hand, María Teresa will continue to reject the intentions of Santos, who no longer knows what to do so that the owner of the La Esperanza ranch trusts him again.

Do you want to know what else will happen in today’s episode? In this note we will give you all the details so that you do not miss anything about the telenovela, produced by Televisa-Univisión.

When will chapter 36 of ‘Land of Hope’ be released?

Episode 36 of ‘Land of Hope’ will be released onMonday, July 31, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, a 2005 American production, created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime onThe stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can also tune in‘Land of Hope’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision, available only in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. There she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the hacienda, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she will not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts with him, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her and fall in love with Santos’ heart.

María Teresa rejected the help that Santos offered her and continues to have a strained relationship with him. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

This is the cast of ‘Land of Hope’

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

