‘Hope’ is in danger. In the new episode of ‘Tierra de Esperanza’, a successful Televisa-Univisión telenovela, Rutilio will seek to sabotage the health inspection carried out in the place, after several fruits rotted, in order to take possession of the hacienda de Maria Teresa. In response, she will try to enlist Santos’ help in order to prevent her parents’ property from getting into the wrong hands.

What else will happen in today’s chapter? To answer this question and many more, here we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything of the famous Mexican production, which is broadcast on the channel The stars.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 35 of ‘Land of hope’

When will chapter 35 of ‘Land of Hope’ be released?

Episode 35 of ‘Land of Hope’ will premiere onFriday, July 28, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, a 2005 American production, created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime onThe stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe starsyou can also tune in‘Land of Hope’LIVE and ONLINE via VIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision, available only in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

Carolina Miranda plays María Teresa, owner of ‘La esperanza’, a farm that she inherited from her parents. Photo: Univision

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. In said site, she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the hacienda, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she will not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts with him, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her and fall in love with Santos’ heart.

This is the cast of ‘Land of Hope’

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo García

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

