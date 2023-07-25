In ‘Land of Hope’, after María Teresa did not marry Aldo and Nany made her open her eyes, it seems that the owner of the La Esperanza hacienda will try to win back Santos’ love. However, luck is not on her side, as the foreman will be surprised that a whole crop that he was ready to deliver is rotten and they could lose a large sum of money.

When does chapter 31 of ‘Land of Hope’ premiere?

‘Land of Hope’ will premiere its chapter 31 this Monday, July 24, 2023 and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more viewers will be captivated by the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela —created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta— is part of primetime on The stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch ‘Land of Hope’ LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa Univision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

What is the plot of ‘Land of Hope’?

Maria Teresa (Carolina Miranda) She is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. In this she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the hacienda and indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she will not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts with him, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her and fall in love with Santos’ heart.