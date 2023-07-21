‘Land of Hope’, the Mexican telenovela starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, will give a twist to the love story between María Teresa and Santos, since it was believed that the romance would have ended when both decided to separate and make their lives with other couples. However, now that the owner of the hacienda La Esperanza is about to say yes at the altar, she might regret marrying Aldo and cancel the wedding. Will she manage to sign the act or will her love for Santos be reborn and will she avoid being trapped in a marriage with a man she doesn’t love?

To find out all this and more, don’t miss the new episodes of ‘Land of Hope’. Next, we leave you our complete guide so that you do not miss the production of Televisa Univision.

Watch the trailer for chapter 30 of ‘Land of Hope’

When does chapter 30 of ‘Land of Hope’ come out?

‘Land of Hope’ will premiere its chapter 30 this Friday July 21, 2023 and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more viewers will be captivated by the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

According to the advance, in this new episode, we will know if María Teresa will finalize her wedding with Aldo, since she is seen doubting when the judge asks her to sign the marriage certificate.

Where to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime on The stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch ‘Land of Hope’ LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa Univision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Santos asks for advice about his relationship with Valentina and they tell him not to hurt her. Photo: Televisa Univision

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. In this she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the hacienda, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she will not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts with him, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her and fall in love with Santos’ heart.