The telenovela ‘Tierra de esperanza’, produced by Televisa Univision, is causing intrigue among viewers, since, after the love failure between María Teresa and Santos, the owner of the La Esperanza hacienda would be willing to marry Aldo. However, some believe that this decision would only arouse the jealousy of the foreman, who now has a relationship with Valentina. For this reason, expectations grow as to what will happen between the protagonists and if Santos will try to prevent the wedding.

To find out how the story starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios will continue, here we leave you our complete guide to see ‘Land of Hope’.

What is ‘Land of Hope’ about?

Maria Teresa (Caroline Miranda) is a businesswoman who, after her father’s arrest, must take control of the farm that her mother inherited. In this she meets Santos (Andres Palacios), the foreman of the hacienda, an indomitable man with whom he will constantly argue. However, she will not imagine that, from her frequent conflicts with him, a love so powerful will be born that it will completely transform her and fall in love with Santos’ heart.

When does chapter 29 of ‘Land of Hope’ come out?

Chapter 29 of ‘Land of Hope’ premieres thisThursday, July 20, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on ‘The Storm’, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios are the protagonists of ‘Land of Hope’. Photo: Televisa Univision

Where to see ‘Land of Hope’?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime onThe stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you don’t have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch ‘Land of Hope’ LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa Univision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

