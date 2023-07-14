Chapter 24 of “Land of Hope” promises to bring more drama and complications for María Teresa, since Aldo, with whom she planned to end her relationship to be with Santos, will arrive at the La Esperanza hacienda to tell his beloved that if she thinks move, he will follow her wherever she goes. On the other hand, the foreman will try to show María Teresa that he loves her and is willing not to let her go.

To find out who the protagonist, played by Carolina Miranda, will stay with, follow our guide with all the information to see the Mexican production of TelevisaUnivisión.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE on América TV GO: what time and where to see chapter 262?

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 24 of “Land of Hope”

When will chapter 24 of “Land of Hope” be released?

Episode 24 of “Land of Hope” will premiere onThursday, July 13, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on “The Storm”, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

According to the preview, we will see that Aldo arrives at the La Esperanza hacienda to tell María Teresa that if she is determined to move, he will accompany her.

Where to see “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela “Tierra de esperanza” is the new production of Televisa Univisión. Photo: The Stars

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime onThe stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: “Ana de nadie” chapter 88 LIVE: time, channel and where to see the novel by Jorge Enrique Abello

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa Univision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

#quotland #hopequot #Chapter #schedule #channel #telenovela #Carolina #Miranda