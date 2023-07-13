In the new episode of “Land of Hope”, María Teresa will try to form a future with Santos, so she will seek to end her relationship with Aldo, who will see how to find a solution. On the other hand, Valentina will face her mother and ask her if Marco is her real father. This will be a chapter that promises a lot of drama, and if you don’t want to miss it, review this guide so you can follow all the details of the successful novel starring Carolina Miranda and Andres Palacios.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 23 of “Land of Hope”

When will chapter 23 of “Land of Hope” be released?

Episode 23 of “Land of Hope” will premiere onWednesday July 12, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on “The Storm”, an American production from 2005, created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime onThe stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa-Univision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios are the protagonists of the telenovela. Photo: TelevisaUnivision

