In the last few episodes of “Land of Hope”to Maria Teresa he is no longer interested in what others think and reveals what he feels for Saints after making him a proposal that he will not be able to refuse, since he also has feelings for the owner of the farm “The hope”. On the other hand, Frame he would be close to being unmasked, since his plan to get rid of Santos would be discovered. What else will happen in today’s chapter? Here we will give you all the details so that you do not miss anything from the famous TelevisaUnivisión telenovela.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 21 of “Land of hope

When will chapter 21 of “Land of Hope” be released?

Episode 21 of “Land of Hope” will premiere onMonday, July 10, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on “The Storm”, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see the new episode of “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of primetime onThe stars. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa-Univision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

Marco’s evil plan to get rid of Santos could be exposed. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

