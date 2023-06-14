“Land of Hope” is in its premiere week and started on a high. The first chapter was a success and the second will not be the exception. A surprise pregnancy will break the story at the beginning. The Televisa-Univisión production will replace “El amor invencible” after its shocking finale. For this occasion, Carolina Miranda —actress of Netflix series such as “Who killed Sara?” and “False Profile” — she returns with Andrés Palacios, from the remake of “La madrastra”, in a new novel that promises to thrill viewers.

YOU CAN SEE: “Land of Hope” PREMIERE: where to SEE LIVE the soap opera with Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios?

Trailer for “Land of Hope”

When does chapter 2 of “Land of Hope” premiere?

“Land of Hope” premieres its chapter two on June 13, 2023. The Mexican soap opera will star Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios; Furthermore, it will be the replacement for “Invincible Love”, which closed its story with an exciting episode.

Where to see “Land of Hope”?

“Land of Hope” is an original novel by Las Estrellas, so it can only be seen through its television signal or online through the mobile app. This is a Televisa-Univisión production and is broadcast through the Mexican channel.

YOU CAN SEE: “Invincible love”, final chapter: who did Leona stay with and what happened to Ramsés Torrenegro?

What time to see “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela “Tierra de esperanza” can be seen in prime time on Las Estrellas and its first chapter will premiere at 9:30 pm in Mexico.

How to watch Las Estrellas channel live online?

If you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also SEE “Land of Hope” LIVE ONLINE through VIX+, the official Televisa-Univision streaming service available only in the United States and Mexico.

“Land of Hope”: cast

Caroline Miranda

Andres Palacios

Luis Roberto Guzman

Sofia Castro

Sergio Goyri

Alexander Tommasi

Luz Maria Aguilar

Martha Julia

Mariana Seoane

Natalia Esperon

Nuria Bages

Carmen Becerra

Daniel Tovar

Clarissa Gonzalez

Mimi Morales

Erika Garcia

Leon Peraza.

#quotland #hopequot #Chapter #LIVE #soap #opera #Carolina #Miranda #Andrés #Palacios