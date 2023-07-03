Today will start a new week of “Land of Hope” and the problems at the La Esperanza farm seem to have no end. On the one hand, Marco continues his confrontation with Santos and calls him “incompetent” for not knowing how to take care of the farm. In addition, Aldo will try to persuade María Teresa to sell La Esperanza and save herself the worries.

Don’t you want to miss today’s episode of the successful Televisa-Univisión production? Here we will give you all the details so you can see it LIVE.

Watch the preview of chapter 16 of “Land of Hope”

When will chapter 16 of “Land of Hope” be released?

Episode 15 of “Land of Hope” will premiere onMonday, July 3, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on “The Storm”, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see the new episode of “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of Las Estrellas primetime. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of TelevisaUnivision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico . Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

María Teresa will continue to receive ideas to sell the farm “La Esperanza”, which she owns. Photo: The Stars.

