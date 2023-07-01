The novel “land of hope” has us more and more trapped with the plot. On this occasion, the chapter 15 It will bring a warning from Adriana to Marco, and that is that if he continues on the path of taking the farm from María Teresa, he could achieve his goal, but he will not conquer her. Also, Esteban will faint while he is eating with Aldo.

If you want to know what will happen, here is the complete guide so that you do not miss any episode of the soap opera TelevisaUnivision starring Caroline Miranda and Andres Palacios.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is site 10”, chapter 253 on América TV: at what time and where can you see the series for FREE?

Watch the trailer for chapter 15 of “Land of Hope”

When will chapter 15 of “Land of Hope” be released?

Episode 15 of “Land of Hope” will premiere on Friday June 30, 2023 and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on “The Storm”, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

Where to see the new episode of “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela, created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of Las Estrellas primetime. The new episode will premiere at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10:30 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: “Ana de nadie”, chapter 81 LIVE: what time and where to see the successful Colombian soap opera?

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of TelevisaUnivision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico . Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

#Land #hope #chapter #LIVE #Carolina #Miranda #Andrés #Palacios