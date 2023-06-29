The novel “Land of Hope”starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, continues in its third week since it premiered and remains one of the favorites of the public, who wants to know how the love story between Maria Teresa and Saintswho will have to face the bad intentions of Framethe hints of valentine and the problems with the farm “The hope”.

If you want to know what will happen in today’s episode, review this detailed guide so you don’t miss anything from the soap opera produced by TelevisaUnivision.

When will chapter 13 of “Land of Hope” be released?

Episode 13 of “Land of Hope” will premiere onWednesday June 28, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on “The Storm”, a 2005 American production created byHumberto Olivieri.

Carolina Miranda plays María Teresa, while Andrés Palacios gives life to Santos. Photo: The Stars

Where to see “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of Las Estrellas primetime. The sixth episode will premiere at 9.30 pm onMexicoMeanwhile inPeruIt can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10.30 pm

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of TelevisaUnivision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico . Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

Watch the trailer for chapter 13 of “Land of Hope”

Who make up the cast of “Land of Hope”?

Carolina Miranda as Maria Teresa Arteaga

Andrés Palacios as Santos Sandoval

Luis Roberto Guzman as Marco Rivas

Mariana Seoane as Bernarda Rangel

Sofia Castro as Valentina Rangel

Martha Julia as Adriana Espinoza

Nuria Bages as Remedios

Natalia Esperón as Norma Jurado

Daniel Tovar as Crisóforo “Cris” Garcia

Alejandro Tommasi as Esteban Arteaga Portillo

Luz María Aguilar as Natividad “Nany” Páramo

Carmen Becerra as Irasema Huerta.

